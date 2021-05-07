Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird lowered Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Restaurant Brands International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.90.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $68.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,632 shares of company stock valued at $26,348,518. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,588,000 after buying an additional 190,613 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,008,000 after buying an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,862,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after buying an additional 246,793 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

