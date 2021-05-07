Reviewing Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) & Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Novartis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma N/A -342.52% -112.03% Novartis 14.71% 24.39% 10.59%

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Novartis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma N/A N/A -$25.51 million ($0.23) -2.19 Novartis $47.50 billion 4.23 $11.73 billion $5.24 16.77

Novartis has higher revenue and earnings than Acasti Pharma. Acasti Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novartis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Acasti Pharma and Novartis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma 0 3 2 0 2.40 Novartis 2 3 7 0 2.42

Acasti Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $2.98, suggesting a potential upside of 490.16%. Novartis has a consensus price target of $108.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.51%. Given Acasti Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than Novartis.

Risk & Volatility

Acasti Pharma has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novartis has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Acasti Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Novartis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Novartis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novartis beats Acasti Pharma on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products. The Sandoz segment provides active ingredients and finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals to third parties across a range of therapeutic areas, as well as finished dosage form anti-infectives. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services. Novartis AG has a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran; an agreement with CureVac to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV; and collaboration with Artios Pharma Limited to create next generation DDR cancer therapies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

