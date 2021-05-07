Revolution Populi Trading Up 51.3% Over Last 7 Days (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $72.37 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00084261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00063735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.15 or 0.00804016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00102557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.82 or 0.08997086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

