Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.410-1.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REXR. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,372. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $57.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

