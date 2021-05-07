Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Announces Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

REYN stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $30.31. 5,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,147. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

REYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

