Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Robert H. Kluge Purchases 5,000 Shares

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Robert H. Kluge bought 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RELL opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.42 million, a PE ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

