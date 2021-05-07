RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 102.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $781,680.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,371 shares of company stock worth $18,956,540 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $261.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -212.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.26.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

