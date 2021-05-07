RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $232,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $213.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,714 shares of company stock worth $2,080,348. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.