RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $242,000 Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,630.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 67,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLIR opened at $59.05 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.