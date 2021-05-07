RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 331 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $75.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 in the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

