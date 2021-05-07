Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Shares Purchased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 84.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,755 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMM. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 292,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 187,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 79,868 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $20.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $20.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 5,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $100,288.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $466,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.