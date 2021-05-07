RMPL Price Hits $1.27 on Top Exchanges (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. RMPL has a market cap of $858,971.30 and approximately $224.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RMPL has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One RMPL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00084511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00802415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00102643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.14 or 0.08995676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 807,925 coins and its circulating supply is 673,872 coins. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

