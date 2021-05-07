Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $133.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.12 and a 1 year high of $133.62. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.