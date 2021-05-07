Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,704.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,802.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,956.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,682.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CABO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,034.50.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

