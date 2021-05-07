Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.71.
RBLX stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.88. The stock had a trading volume of 83,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,769. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.44. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $83.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $279,000.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
