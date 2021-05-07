Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.88. The stock had a trading volume of 83,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,769. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.44. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $279,000.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.