& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 20,282 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of GSHD opened at $99.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.59. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $212,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.