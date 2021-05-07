Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NYSE RKT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 836,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,453,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,516,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 98,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,033,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

