Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to announce $88.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $113.55 million. Rocky Brands reported sales of $56.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full-year sales of $372.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $454.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $406.60 million, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $506.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCKY. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,814,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,289 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCKY opened at $64.45 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

