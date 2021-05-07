Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce earnings per share of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.86. Rogers posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%.

ROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE ROG traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.48. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,909. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. Rogers has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $206.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.99 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Rogers by 54.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

