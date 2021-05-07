Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

ROP stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $447.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.76 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.73 and a 200 day moving average of $409.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

