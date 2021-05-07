Rosenblatt Securities Raises A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $85.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.88.

NYSE AOS opened at $71.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $71.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,416 shares of company stock worth $9,485,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

