Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 361,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000. Barnes & Noble Education makes up about 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 2,259.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $603,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,095.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $402.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.