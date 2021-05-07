Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,172 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Cryoport by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

CYRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.