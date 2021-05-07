Royal Bank of Canada Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $72.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of GM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.00. 927,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,984,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in General Motors by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 858,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after acquiring an additional 667,780 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in General Motors by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

