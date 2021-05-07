Royal Bank of Canada Raises George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$38.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 65.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$122.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

WN stock traded up C$1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting C$111.47. 36,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,922. George Weston has a one year low of C$91.95 and a one year high of C$116.00. The stock has a market cap of C$16.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$100.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that George Weston will post 8.2500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total transaction of C$4,044,212.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$592,718.97. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$665,319.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,600,794.85. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,545.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

