Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of AGPIF opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

