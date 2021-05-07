Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$2.25 target price on the stock.

WEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.50.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

TSE WEF traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.42. 3,221,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,667. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$908.06 million and a PE ratio of 26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.