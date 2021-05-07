Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NWG. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NYSE:NWG traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 84,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after buying an additional 123,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NatWest Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 157,949 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 324,774 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 872,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in NatWest Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

