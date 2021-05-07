Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROYMF. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMF remained flat at $$6.85 during trading on Friday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

