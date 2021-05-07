RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

