Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

RUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.86.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

TSE:RUS opened at C$31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.62. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$13.20 and a 52-week high of C$31.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.67.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$674.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.