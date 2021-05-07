Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) PT Raised to $31.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of RUTH traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $26.41. 2,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,697. The company has a market capitalization of $924.72 million, a PE ratio of -72.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $27.49.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

