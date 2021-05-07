S. R. Schill & Associates Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $75.54. 79,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,782,538. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

