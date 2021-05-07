S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases New Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,608. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

