S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 4,518 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.9% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 327,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,773,000 after purchasing an additional 110,884 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 40,349 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $90.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,801. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.22 and its 200 day moving average is $161.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

