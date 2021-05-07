S. R. Schill & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 571 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Tesla by 11.7% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $391,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

TSLA traded up $14.90 on Friday, hitting $678.44. 325,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,379,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $662.83. The firm has a market cap of $653.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,349.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.66 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total value of $8,175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,021,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

