S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCPPF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

SCPPF stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.