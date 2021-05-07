Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend by 22.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.39 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

