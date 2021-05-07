Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $17.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.09.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 750,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 512,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 1,397,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

