Safe Haven (SHA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.39 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $35.50 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

