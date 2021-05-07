Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ SAFT traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $95,030.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

