Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Saipem alerts:

Shares of Saipem stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Saipem has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saipem (SAPMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.