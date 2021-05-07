salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $1,222,850.23 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $1,222,850.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $218.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.91. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

