Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €93.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €93.00 ($109.41) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.50 ($115.88).

Get Sanofi alerts:

SAN opened at €84.30 ($99.18) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €84.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €81.61.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.