Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.86.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

