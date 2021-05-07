Sarasin & Partners LLP Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,512 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.10. 135,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,065,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.