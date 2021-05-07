Sarasin & Partners LLP Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 77,110 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $172,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.59 on Friday, hitting $456.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,900. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.75 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $470.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,793 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

