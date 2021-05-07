Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 4,309 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in ServiceNow by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in ServiceNow by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $489.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,483. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 137.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.29 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.