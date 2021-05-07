Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $166.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRPT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.38.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $110.48. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $68.04 and a one year high of $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.