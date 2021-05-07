Savior LLC Sells 18 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Savior LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,306.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,263.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3,201.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

